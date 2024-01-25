Joyland Bali 2024 announces first line-up: Kings Of Convenience, Gilles Peterson and more

Indonesia’s Joyland Festival Bali has announced its first line-up for this year’s edition – see the current bill below.

Today (January 25), the festival took to social media to announce the first four acts that will perform at Peninsula Nusa Dua this March. The acts revealed so far are Norwegian folk duo Kings Of Convenience, Japanese rock musician Shintaro Sakamoto, veteran French DJ Gilles Peterson and American indie pop band The Walters.

However, the aforementioned acts have yet to assigned dates and times for their performances.

Joyland Bali 2024 is scheduled to take place at the Peninsula Nusa Dua between March 1 and March 3. Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased here.

More acts are slated to be announced in the coming weeks as the lead-up to the festival builds.

The current line-up for Joyland Bali 2024 is:

Kings Of Convenience

Shintaro Sakamoto

Gilles Peterson

The Walters

This year’s edition of Joyland Bali marks the third consecutive year that the festival has been held in the island of Bali since it returned in 2022 once the COVID-19 pandemic restrictions lifted.

The Joyland Bali 2022 line-up consisted of an entirely local entertainment bill that featured acts like Pamungkas, Isyana Sarasvati and more. Last year’s edition saw the return of international acts, with Phoenix, SIGRID, M.I.A., Black Country, New Road and more on the bill alongside local and regional acts like Yura Yunita, Raisa, Reality Club, Kunto Aji and Chai.