Machine Gun Kelly has announced a new range of Valentine’s merch including a vibrator and clothes with a photo of Megan Fox on.

The musician’s new merchandise collection references lyrics from his latest album ‘Tickets To My Downfall’ as well as his relationship with the actor and model.

In the range are a “Lil Devil” vibrator, the product box of which reads: “Compliments of Machine Gun Kelly” and “Let’s play pretend”. Fans can also buy a pink voodoo doll with sad face and lines including “Cut the strings that were attached”, “Lost all my feelings” and “Stay forever” across it.

Elsewhere, the collection includes two shirts with teddy bears on, with one item reading “Be my bloody valentine?” on its back. Finally, a hoodie and t-shirt both feature a photo of Fox and MGK kissing, with red hearts drawn around them and the lyric: “She loves a boy so much she wants him to steal her breath” written beneath them.

It’s @machinegunkelly vibrator as official merch for me 👁💋👁

Def need to rethink all my work…..@manheadmerch pic.twitter.com/qSgTSq77Mf — Xenija Curly (@x_curly) February 8, 2021

You can find more information and see the whole merch range here.

Meanwhile, over the weekend (February 6) Machine Gun Kelly announced the release of a new graphic novel based on his ‘Hotel Diablo’ album.

The novel, also called Hotel Diablo, is described as a horror anthology that’s “a waystation for the soul”. It was co-written by Kelly (real name Colson Baker) alongside Eliot Rahal and Ryan Cady.

According to a synopsis it will explore “a place where your deeds in life are the keys to your eternity in the afterlife. And it’s Lidia Lopez’s first night behind the front desk. Every guest has a story to tell and a lesson to learn”.