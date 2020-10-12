Bandung band Mocca releases new single featuring The SIGIT’s Rekti Yoewono

Bandung, Indonesia indie pop band Mocca have released a new single titled ‘There’s A Light At The End Of The Tunnel’. It features The SIGIT’s vocalist and guitarist Rekti Yoewono.

‘There’s A Light At The End Of The Tunnel’ is performed entirely in English, and features dual vocals from Rekti and Mocca’s Arina Simangunsong.

The light and breezy tune touches on finding and spreading positivity during dark times. “Don’t give up the fight, there’s a light at the end of the tunnel,” they sing on the chorus, a line that encapsulates the tone of the track.

Advertisement

Listen to the song below.

“Every time Mocca works on an album, we always involve our closest friends. We have known Rekti for a long time and there is this song that we think fits him,” said Mocca guitarist Riko Prayitno of the collaboration, according to The Jakarta Post.

The track was written and recorded in isolation, due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Besides featuring on the track, Rekti also helped Mocca produce the tune.

‘There’s A Light At The End Of The Tunnel’ is Mocca’s third single of 2020, following ‘Simple I Love You’ and ‘Everything Is Gonna Be Fine’.

Mocca was founded in 1997 by Arina and Riko, and rose to prominence following the release of their debut album, ‘My Diary’ in 2002. Since then, the band has garnered a loyal following thanks in part to their mixing of genres such as swing, bossa nova and jazz.

Advertisement

In other news, The SIGIT released a new documentary series titled Footnote earlier this month. The docu-series offers fans a look at the band’s early days through archived footage, and never before seen interviews.