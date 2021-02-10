National Historical Commission of the Philippines responds to Ez Mil’s ‘Panalo’ in emphatic statement about Lapu-Lapu

The National Historical Commission of the Philippines has issued an emphatic statement on Ez Mil’s viral song ‘Panalo’ and its historically inaccurate lyrics about Filipino hero Lapu-Lapu.

Today (February 10), the government agency tasked with conserving and preserving historical legacies in the Philippines shared an official statement on the song ‘Panalo (Trap Cariñosa)’. Signed by chairperson Rene Escalante, the statement addresses the inaccurate claim in Ez Mil’s lyrics that Lapu-Lapu was beheaded at the 1521 Battle of Mactan – a clash from which Lapu-Lapu and his warriors actually emerged victorious over Portuguese explorer Ferdinand Magellan.

The statement notes that April 27 will mark the 500th anniversary of the Battle of Mactan (or the Victory at Mactan), and says that though the Commission “welcomes new songs that inspire our people to think great and be informed of their history”, it urges Filipinos to “not compromise history and be conscious of our accountability on what we are conveying to our people”.

Its last two lines, written entirely in capital letters, emphatically clarify that “Lapulapu was definitely not killed in the Battle of Mactan. The battle was a victory of our ancestors led by him”. Read the full statement below:

Statement of the National Historical Commission of the Philippines Chairperson and concurrent National Quincentennial… Posted by National Quincentennial Committee, Republic of the Philippines on Tuesday, February 9, 2021

This comes a day after the mayor of Lapu-Lapu City in Mactan Island, Cebu, slammed Ez Mil over ‘Panalo’, which he called “a big insult” to the city’s residents. Mayor Junard “Ahong” Chan even said he was recommending that the rapper be banned from the city over his lyrics.

Ez Mil, who was born in the Philippines and is currently based in Las Vegas, went viral last week after he performed ‘Panalo’ in a video for radio station Wish 1075 that has racked up over 31million views.

After the video went viral, the 22-year-old apologised for the Lapu-Lapu lyrics, explaining in a reaction video that he took artistic license with the historical narrative due to the rhyming pattern leading into the next line, and because he wanted to get listeners talking about the song.

“Am I gonna close it out with absolute truth, or am I gonna make people talk about it?” he asked rhetorically. “That’s me putting an exaggerated term in a ploy to drive traffic and talk.”

Ez Mil also said in a media conference that he will not amend his lyrics, “because I feel like that will ruin the integrity of the recording”. He has yet to respond to the comments made by the mayor of Lapu-Lapu City and the statement by the National Historical Commission.