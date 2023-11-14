Troye Sivan reacts to Timothée Chalamet playing him on ‘SNL’: “It’s like a weird fucking dream”

Troye Sivan has shared his reaction to actor Timothée Chalamet parodying him on the latest episode of Saturday Night Live (SNL) – see what the pop star had to say below.

This past weekend (November 11), Chalamet – who hosted Saturday Night Live with musical guests boygenius – participated in a skit acting as a sleep demon in the form of Sivan.

“I’m an Australian YouTube twink turned indie pop star, and model turned HBO actor Troye Sivan played by an American actor who can’t do an Australian accent,” he joked. Chalamet then performed the choreography from Sivan’s song ‘Got Me Started’, which ends with him pulling his pants down and revealing his bright red underwear.

After appearing to the woman in hospital several times, Chalamet is joined by all three members of boygenius – the trio of Phoebe Bridgers, Lucy Dacus, Julien Baker. All four then danced as Sivan, turning around to show their underwear.

Now, Sivan has shared a TikTok video reacting to Chalamet’s parody, saying: “The only way I can describe this is, it’s like a weird fucking dream. Like imagine… Timothée Chalamet was in my dream, but he was me, and he was wearing my clothes.”

Watch Troye Sivan’s reaction below.

Troye Sivan most recently released his latest album ‘Something To Give Each Other’ in mid-October. That record – Sivan’s first in five years – scored the Australian a glowing five-star review from Nick Levine for NME. Levine wrote: “It’s a strikingly vital pop album charged with love, lust, sweat and regret. You won’t need a bosh of poppers to feel thoroughly intoxicated.”

Troye Sivan has also scored his first two GRAMMY nominations for Best Pop Dance Recording and Best New Music Video for his summer track ‘Rush’.