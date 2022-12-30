Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘Pathaan’ advised to edit controversial song

Authorities in India have advised the producers of Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan’s upcoming movie Pathaan to alter a controversial song and parts of the film.

According to the Indian Express, the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) chairperson Prasoon Joshi issued a brief statement on Thursday (December 29) saying the makers of Pathaan were “advised changes…including the songs and submit the revised version”.

The advisory came after a feature music video for the song ‘Besharam Rang’ drew flak on social media for “hurting Hindu sentiments”, as co-star Deepika Padukone was seen donning a saffron bikini, which is widely considered a sacred colour for the religion.

The song and visual were released on YouTube via Yash Raj Films (YRF) on December 12, month after Khan first unveiled the teaser for Pathaan in conjunction with his 57th birthday celebration.

On Friday, Joshi issued another statement to clarify the board’s position on the movie, explaining that “CBFC always has a tough task to strike a right balance between audience sensibilities and creative expression and we have stayed true to this spirit in the certification on film Pathaan too.”

“Certification as per the right category is important and the committee made sure that due care is taken in terms of the film’s age appropriateness for the relevant category,” Joshi said, as quoted by the Times of India.

“Also the makers have been advised modifications in the film with a balanced and wholistic view as per the CBFC guidelines (sic).”

The trailer for the movie – produced by Aditya Chopra – sees Khan playing the role of a spy who went missing for several years after being captured on a mission, and who was reportedly tortured.

The action-packed trailer also sees Khan battling antagonists with an array of weapons, including a shotgun and rocket launcher, apart from dropping a grenade into a moving vehicle mid-air while riding a dirt bike.

The movie is set to premiere on January 25 in conjunction with India’s Republic Day holiday and will be available in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu. However, it is unclear whether the board’s advisory will postpone the release date in light of its requested edits.