‘Brooklyn Nine-Nine’ air date for final season confirmed

The US release date for the final season of Brooklyn Nine-Nine has been confirmed.

It was announced earlier this week that the long-running cop comedy’s forthcoming eighth series would premiere in August but no date was given.

Now, NBC has confirmed via a new behind the scenes trailer that it will premiere with two back-to-back episodes on August 12. No information about a UK air date has been shared.

It was also confirmed earlier this year that cop comedy’s forthcoming eighth series would also be its last.

“I’m so thankful to NBC and Universal Television for allowing us to give these characters and our fans the ending they deserve. I feel very lucky to have worked with this amazing cast and crew for eight seasons,” series co-creator Dan Goor wrote on Twitter upon the announcement.

“They are not only among the most talented people in the business, they are all good human beings who have become a family. But most of all, I feel lucky that we have had the best fans in the world.”

Last year, Brooklyn Nine-Nine cast member Terry Crews said all episodes of season eight had been rewritten in light of the Black Lives Matter movement.

The actor also acknowledged that the movement had sparked important conversations on set. “We’ve had a lot of somber talks about it and deep conversations,” Crews said. “And we hope through this, we’re going to make something that will be truly groundbreaking this year.”

Production on the eighth and final season of the show finally got underway last month after numerous coronavirus-related delays.

The comedy series is set to end after 153 episodes.

Meanwhile, season seven of Brooklyn Nine-Nine dropped on Netflix in the UK in March.