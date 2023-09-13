Here’s when part two of historial K-drama ‘My Dearest’ will premiere

South Korean TV network MBC has announced the premiere date for part two of its popular historical K-drama, My Dearest, starring Ahn Eun-jin and Namgoong Min.

My Dearest is set during the Qing invasion of Joseon, and stars Namgoong Min (One Dollar Laywer) and Ahn Eun-jin (The Good bad Mother) as a pair of star-crossed lovers.

Namgoong Min plays the mysterious Lee Jang-hyun, who finds himself strangely attracted to Yoo Gil-chae (Ahn Eun-jin), a socialite from a noble family who dreams of finding love despite the harsh realities of war.

Advertisement

In the lead up to part two, Namgoong Min said that the second half of the series will be “even more interesting than” part one. “An even more beautiful love story is awaiting [viewers], so I’m really itching to tell [everyone] soon,” he said per MBC, as translated by Soompi.

Meanwhile, the production team of the K-drama also teased that the storylines of several characters “will become interestingly intertwined with the fates of Jang-hyun and Gil-chae, creating exciting development”.

MBC has also released a brand-new poster for part two of My Dearest, revealing a premiere date of October 13. Part one of the K-drama is currently available to stream on Viki in select region.

파트 2도 많은 사랑 부탁드립니다💞병자호란을 겪으며 엇갈리는 연인들의 이야기<#연인> 파트2 10월 13일(금) 첫 방송 예정💗#MBC금토드라마 #mbcdrama #MyDearest#남궁민 #안은진 #이학주 #이다인#NamkoongMin #AhnEunjin 🔗 https://bit.ly/3NVmn7K Posted by MBC on Tuesday, September 12, 2023

In other K-drama news, Moving director Park In-je recently spoke about why he tried to make Zo In-sung look “ugly” on purpose in the new Disney+ K-drama.

Meanwhile, in a previous interview with NME, Zo In-sung also spoke about why he didn’t take up a major role on a television series for almost a decade, saying that it wasn’t necessarily his intention to do so.