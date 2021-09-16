‘Hospital Playlist’: there are currently “no specific plans” for a third season

tVN has revealed that it currently has “no specific plans” to bring back popular series Hospital Playlist for a third season.

Earlier today (September 16), Sports Chosun reported that the popular medical TV drama would be coming to a close following the conclusion of its second season. The final episode of Hospital Playlist‘s second season is set to air tonight at 9pm KST.

The production team behind Hospital Playlist later said in a statement to Newsen that “all of the production team and cast members have the definite will to unite if a new season is planned someday, but as of now, there are no specific plans,” as translated by Soompi.

The show’s director Shin Won-ho (Reply 1988, Prison Playbook) had previously spoke about the possibility of a third season during a press conference for the premiere of the show’s second season, as noted by Soompi.

“The original plan was to air in the same season across three years, but I told [the actors] that they are not tied up for the next season and that they should freely take on other projects,” he said. “I said if we happen to return later on, we can do it then.”

In other Hospital Playlist news, the show’s main cast are reportedly set to star in a new variety series for broadcast network tVN. A spokesperson later clarified that the variety series is currently only in the “planning stage”.

The network also noted that various details, such as the title, shooting schedule and location, have yet to be decided. “It is being planned with hopes that the actors will wrap up the drama while creating good memories with viewers after concluding filming,” the spokesperson added.