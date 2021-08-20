Jung Kyung-ho releases sentimental new track ‘Reminiscence’ for ‘Hospital Playlist 2’

Hospital Playlist 2 actor Jung Kyung-ho has released a new OST for the hit medical series.

Today (August 20) at 12pm KST, the ninth track for Hospital Playlist 2’s original soundtrack ‘Reminiscence’ was released. Sung by Jung Kyung-ho, who plays the associate professor of cardiothoracic surgery Kim Jun-wan in the series, the new track is a remake of South Korean band Sanullim’s 1982 single of the same name.

“I’m thinking of the person who left / I’m thinking of the person who turned around / I didn’t ask why you were leaving / But my heart ached so much,” Jung tenderly croons in his emotional rendition of the rock-ballad track.

Advertisement

This marks the first time Jung has provided a soundtrack for the series, and makes him the last of the five main cast members to lend their voice to the Hospital Playlist OST. Co-star Jo Jung-suk released ‘Aloha’ and ‘I Like You’ for the show’s first and second seasons respectively, while Jeon Mi-do contributed the track ‘I Knew I Love’ in season one.

Meanwhile, Kim Dae-myung and Yoo Yeon-seok have also released songs featured on the soundtrack for the current season titled ‘In Front Of The Post Office In Autumn’ and ‘To You’, respectively. Both tracks were also remakes of popular 80’s and 90’s songs.

Earlier this week on August 17, a representative from tvN announced that Hospital Playlist 2 will take a break from airing at the beginning of September. This is to accommodate coverage of the 2022 World Cup preliminaries on September 2.