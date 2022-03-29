‘Shooting Stars’: Lee Sung-kyung and Kim Young-Dae face off in new teasers

tvN has unveiled new teasers for its upcoming romantic-comedy K-drama series, Shooting Stars.

Starring Lee Sung-kyung (Dr. Romantic 2) and Kim Young-dae, the series is set to focus on the lives of professionals who work behind-the-scenes in the entertainment industry. Lee stars as Oh Han-byul, a PR professional plagued by the problems of A-lister and troublemaker Gong Tae-sung (played by Kim).

In one of the teasers, Han-byul toils day and night to maintain the image of the artists from her agency, Star Force Entertainment. She voices her frustration towards Tae-sung, screaming that “nothing has been going right” since his appearance. However, we find out later that her feelings towards Tae-sung aren’t as simple as hatred or dislike, as she is seen gazing longingly at a picture of him on her phone.

The second teaser takes a closer look at Tae-sung himself, who is known to the public as a friendly and well-loved celebrity. Behind-the-scenes, however, the arrogant star is seen causing endless problems for his agency. As they pair squabble, Tae-sung finds himself increasingly drawn to the PR professional. “This is bad. I’m dying to know about Oh Han Byul,” he exclaims.

Shooting Stars will also feature a sprawling cast of supporting characters, including Yoon Jong-hoon (The Penthouse), Kim Yoon-hye (Vincenzo), CNBLUE’s Lee Jung-shin, Park So-jin (The King: Eternal Monarch) and more.

The series is helmed by director Lee Soo-hyun, who previously worked on dramas like The Witch’s Diner (2021) and Awaken (2020). Notably, it is is produced by Studio Dragon, the company behind hits like Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha and Twenty Five Twenty One.

Shooting Stars is set to air every Friday and Saturday night on tvN starting from April 22, and will also be available to stream on iQiyi in select regions.