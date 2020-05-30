Based on Garth Ennis (Preacher) and Darick Robertson’s (Transmetropolitan) action-packed comic book series, Amazon Prime Video Original The Boys digs deep into its fictional society and looks at how superheroes and civilians could co-exist.

It differs from the current crop of deadly serious superhero series thanks to a unique mix of adult comedy and violence. If you’ve binged the first ten episodes, you won’t be surprised to hear it’s one of the streamer’s most successful shows ever. Bring on season two!

Latest updates

A new season two image has been released

List of season two episode titles revealed

Season three confirmed, with plans to adapt the Herogasm spin-off storyline from the comics

When will The Boys season two be released?

Although new episodes have been confirmed by Amazon, we are yet to be told an official release date. Karl Urban, who plays anti-super vigilante Billy the Butcher, recently revealed filming has wrapped on season two – and that the new episodes will hit screens in mid-2020.

Advertisement

Have we seen a trailer yet?

Yes! The season two trailer is out and revealed Billy Butcher is a huge Spice Girls fan and that The Seven, a group of all-powerful superheroes owned and managed by a third party company (Vought), are definitely up to no good. Desire for revenge seems to be brewing on both sides.

Are there any photographs yet?

Yes! An image giving fans a fresh look at the main characters, including Karl Urban’s Billy Butcher, Jack Quaid’s Hughie Campbell and The Seven, was shared on the show’s official Twitter page on May 27. As you can see, they all looked happy to be there.

Will there be any new characters?

The majority of the cast are expected to return, including Karl Urban as Billy the Butcher, Jack Quaid as Hughie, Tomer Kapon as Frenchie, Laz Alonso as Mother’s Milk, and Karen Fukuhara as The Female. However, a few new faces are expected to appear in season two. Giancarlo Esposito, best known for his role in Breaking Bad, guest-starred in the first season’s finale as Vought CEO Mr Edgar. The Hollywood heavyweight is expected to play a larger role in the future narrative.

Advertisement

One cast member not returning, though, is Simon Pegg’s character Hugh Campbell Sr.

In a new interview with Collider Pegg was asked if he’ll appear in any upcoming episodes, and confirmed the news with a simple “no”.

“They got me out of the way,” he said. “I did my little bit. It was very fun to do that show. I was pleased to be a part of it.”

You’re the Worst star Aya Cash will also be joining the show as Stormfront. Originally a male character, Stormfront is considered one of the major antagonists in the adult comic book series.

With superhuman strength, flight and ‘electrokinesis’ on her side, Stormfront will be tough to match. Handing Cash the major role is a clear sign of how the series is keeping things modern.

“She’s the grenade that gets thrown into Homelander’s world and the world of the Seven,” Cash told Entertainment Weekly. “She really causes so many problems.”

In the comics, Stormfront is a male character previously compared to Marvel’s Thor.

“I think she’s here to blow up Vought. She’s here to try to get Vought back to the original idea behind creating superheroes… And she can be quite the feminist,” said Cash. “There’s a lot of, I wouldn’t say misdirect, but she also is a very empowered woman.”

Another character who could see a particularly gripping development is Black Noir – the mysterious masked vigilante played by Nathan Mitchell who in season 1 had no dialogue, and whose face was never seen.

“You’re going to love what’s coming up for Black Noir. It’s so good,” Karl Urban said at a panel at C2E2 Expo, according to ComicBook.com.

“He’s thread very well through the whole series and culminates in some diabolical action which I can’t get too specific about at this point,” Urban continue. “And you may even find out what his Kryptonite is.”

Homelander actor Anthony Starr also weighed in, saying: “I think of all the characters from season two, I think they probably wrote to him the strongest in season two in my opinion. Black Noir is like a fucking force in season two.”

How many episodes will there be?

The Cinema Spot has obtained the list of episodes for season two – a total of eight. You can see the titles below.

The Big Ride Proper Preparation and Planning Nothing Like It In The World Over The Hill With The Swords Of A Thousand Men We Gotta Go Now The Bloody Doors Off Butcher, Baker, Candlestick Maker What I Know

Who is making The Boys?

Erik Kripke, known for cult-classic Timeless and Supernatural, is the showrunner for the series. Executive producers include Seth Rogen, who seems to be making a shift from acting to producing and directing, and Evan Goldberg.

Will there be another series after season two?

Yes! The Cinema Spot learned in April 2020 that Amazon has already signed off on season three before season two has even aired. Paul Grellong, known for his work on CBS shows Hawaii Five-0 and Scorpion, has been added to the writers’ room.

Additionally, in a Reddit AMA is summer 2019, Kripke revealed that he would like to adapt the Herogasm storyline from the comics. He later posted on Twitter that he would plan to bring The Walking Dead actor Jeffrey Dean Morgan (Negan) in for a role.

“We JUST figured out how to do Herogasm!! It’ll come in Season 3 maybe (if we get picked up for Season 3),” Kripe wrote on the Reddit chat at the time.

“I’ve really wanted to do it, but needed to figure out our twist on it, so it’s not just an hour of hardcore porn. But I think we got it!! Super excited about that.”

When Kripke stated on Twitter that he would like to have Morgan in the third season, Morgan replied saying he would love to do it.

The Boys season one is now streaming on Amazon Prime.