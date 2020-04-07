Spyjinx, first announced in 2015 by J.J. Abrams’ Bad Robot Games, is now closer to being released, according to a post on the game’s blog. Beta-testing has begun in Malaysia and is coming soon to Australia.

In the post by Epic Games, which has been tapped by Bad Robot to aid in the development of the long-awaited mobile game, the company revealed that beta-testing would only be carried out on the iOS platform. The developer also provided a brief overview of the upcoming game.

“Set in a secret world of espionage, thrilling heists, and high-tech gadgets, Spyjinx is a unique mix of action-strategy gameplay, RPG character development, and head-to-head multiplayer. Your goal? Become the ultimate spy Mastermind!” Epic Games said.

The beta-testing announcement was also made via Twitter. Check it out here.

The beta version of Spyjinx is available for devices compatible with iOS 11 and newer. These include the iPhone 6S, iPad Pro, iPad Air 2 and iPad Mini 4 – and models released thereafter. Players outside of Malaysia can sign up to an Epic Games Store notification service to receive an alert when the app hits the App Store in their region.

Spyjinx has yet to receive an official launch date.