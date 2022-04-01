‘Hyper Light Drifter’ sequel ‘Hyper Light Breaker’ announced for 2023

Developer Heart Machine has announced a sequel to Hyper Light Drifter called Hyper Light Breaker – and it’s set to launch in spring 2023.

Revealed yesterday (March 31), Hyper Light Breaker is set in the same universe as Hyper Light Drifter. Entering Early Access in spring 2023, the upcoming game will have a fully 3D world to explore and can be played alone or in online co-op.

A trailer came with the announcement, which marked the sixth anniversary of the release of Hyper Light Drifter. You can watch it below:

Hyper Light Breaker will also feature multiple open biomes, a hoverboard and glider for traversal, and a wide variety of weapons. Players can also help what the Steam page calls “the settlement,” where in-game progress will bring new “colourful characters and permanent upgrades” to the game’s central hub.

In an Xplay interview, Heart Machine’s Alx Preston said Hyper Light Breaker is a very different game to the developer’s previous projects, “even though it shares a lot of DNA with them stylistically and foundationally”.

Heart Machine’s most recent game was last year’s Solar Ash, which was the studio’s first foray into 3D design after it released Hyper Light Drifter in 2016. Preston says that the initial work on Solar Ash made the team a lot more “comfortable” when they started developing this next title.

Hyper Light Breaker will be published by Gearbox Publishing, and besides PC, it’s unclear which other platforms it will launch on.

