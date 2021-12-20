‘Loop Hero’ is free for 24 hours on the Epic Games Store

Loop Hero is the latest game to be offered for free in Epic Games Store’s 15 days of giveaways. It will be available until 4pm tomorrow (December 21).

Loop Hero is a deck-building game in which players must train their heroes by building challenging environments for them to loot. According to the Epic Games Store page, players will “wield an expanding deck of mystical cards to place enemies, buildings, and terrain along each unique expedition loop for the brave hero. Recover and equip powerful loot for each class of hero for their battles and expand the survivors’ camp to reinforce each adventure through the loop. Unlock new classes, new cards, and devious guardians on your quest to shatter the endless cycle of despair.”

The Epic Game Store is also hosting a holiday sale, with several games discounted. The Epic Games Store also introduces a new feature, Epic Coupons, which allow shoppers to apply a £10 discount to any eligible game and to earn coupons. All users need to do is purchase an eligible game.

Advertisement

Final Fantasy 7 Remake has recently launched on PC exclusively through the Epic Games Store. However, fans notice issues with framerates in the game’s early areas. Digital Foundry’s John Linneman tweeted saying the port was “terrible”, adding that the footage of the game was captured “using an RTX3090 + 10900k at just 1080p, and it’s a mess. The smooth presentation was central to [Final Fantasy 7 Remake’s] storytelling and this version compromises it.”

In other news, a data leak suggests that Battlefield 2042 will be getting its first season in March 2022. The latest update for the game included files that indicated that there would be 12 weeks worth of preseason weekly missions. Battlefield 2042‘s weekly missions usually reward players with cosmetic unlocks. It is also believed that the files reference a new map included in the first season. The map called “Exposure” appears to be the final name of the previously titled “Ridge” map.