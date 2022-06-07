Nintendo Switch Joy-Con and Pro Controller support coming to iPhone via iOS 16

It’s been revealed that Apple’s upcoming iOS 16 update will support the use of Nintendo Switch controllers on iPhones.

Both the Joy-Cons and Pro Controller work with the beta of iOS 16 according to a report from The Verge earlier today (June 7), which shows iOS developer Riley Testut using the Pro Controller whilst saying it was working “perfectly” on the software.

“Apple seriously killed it with this implementation, this is incredible,” added Testut, with screenshots showcasing how each left and right Joy-Con can be individually paired to the phone as well.

!!! iOS 16 natively supports Nintendo Switch Pro Controllers!! Can confirm they work perfectly with Delta 😍 pic.twitter.com/p8u1sdjvTt — Riles 🤷‍♂️ (@rileytestut) June 6, 2022

Engineering manager at Apple Nat Brown also responded to a thread where someone suggested they could test the Joy-Cons on the operating system.

“Test away. Let me know if you hit any issues,” said Brown. “With both [Joy-Cons] paired, hold the bottom face buttons (left “capture”, right “home”) for a few seconds to join the Joy-Cons into one controller and do it again to split them.”

The latter half of Brown’s statement also reveals that the Joy-Cons, which can be used both as one whole controller or individually on the Nintendo Switch, can be dynamically swapped as well.

As of publication iOS 16 is only available to developers, with a public beta coming next month before it releases fully later this year.

