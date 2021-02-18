‘Project Triangle Strategy’ announces 2022 release on Nintendo Switch

Nintendo have announced a new tactical RPG, tentatively titled Project Triangle Strategy.

The RPG is set to be released on Nintendo Switch in 2022.

The game was announced as part of the Nintendo Direct presentation yesterday (February 17). It is being developed by Square Enix and uses the studio’s trademark ‘HD-2D’ art style, first used in Nintendo Switch RPG Octopath Traveler.

The classical-styled RPG uses a mixture of 2D pixel art and 3D lighting effects, while each character also has their own unique portrait art as well as voiced dialogue.

As a spiritual successor to the Final Fantasy Tactics series, last seen in Western regions with 2008’s Final Fantasy Tactics A2: Grimoire of the Rift on Nintendo DS, gameplay involves commanding units on grid-based battlefields where positioning is key to victory.

Players can gain advantages in battle by exploiting elemental weaknesses, taking higher ground, surrounding enemy units for additional hits, or even by changing the direction their units are facing.

Elsewhere, the Scales of Conviction weigh the choices voted on by players and their allies, which can drastically affect the course of the story.

While Project Triangle Strategy is slated for a 2022 release window, players can try the debut demo from the Nintendo Switch eShop right now.

During the Nintendo Direct presentation, Nintendo also announced that The Legend Of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD will be coming to Nintendo Switch.