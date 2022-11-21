Team Ninja is reportedly rebooting ‘Ninja Gaiden’ and ‘Dead Or Alive’

Team Ninja is reportedly rebooting both its Ninja Gaiden and Dead Or Alive franchises, with news coming “as soon as possible”.

As reported by Korean website Ruliweb, the company’s Director and President, Fumihiko Yasuda, confirmed that plans are in place for the resurrection of both franchises.

The report says that Yasuda didn’t give any firm details about the comeback, but that news would follow “as soon as possible”.

According to a translation from Free Step Dodge, an image in the Ruliweb story – which you can see below – reads: “Team NINJA’s Future – Reboot of Popular Series – Images of NINJA Gaiden & Dead or Alive.”

Reboots de Ninja Gaiden y Dead or Alive en "Desarrollo" Ha revelado Team Ninja pic.twitter.com/8XxH32Biya — 🍒Library🍒 (@LibraryTow) November 19, 2022

2021 saw the release of Ninja Gaiden: Master Collection, a compilation of previous games including Ninja Gaiden Sigma, Ninja Gaiden Sigma 2, and Ninja Gaiden 3: Razor’s Edge.

In NME’s review of Ninja Gaiden Master Collection, Jon Bailes wrote that the game is “an accurate representation of a uniquely exciting series that never quite found the perfect balance.

The review added: “There’s plenty of content here and on top form its combat remains supremely sharp. But the first game deserves a more extensive remaster these days, and the second is poorly represented by its weakest version. Not quite a master collection, then, but still a pretty good one.”

Elsewhere, Team Ninja has confirmed its next title, the action role-playing game (RPG) Rise Of The Ronin, is due out in 2024 exclusively for the PS5.

Rise Of The Ronin is a “combat focused open-world action RPG that takes place in Japan at a time of great change,” and has been in the works since 2015.

“Development has progressed slowly and freely, much like the spirit of a Ronin,” said Yasuda in the announcement blog.