‘Total War: Warhammer 3’ will get three DLC launches this year, starting in April

Creative Assembly has announced that Total War: Warhammer 3 will receive three downloadable content (DLC) updates throughout 2023, with the first set to arrive in April.

In a message posted today (February 8), Total War: Warhammer game director Rich Aldridge confirmed that Creative Assembly is “putting the finishing touches” on Warhammer 3‘s next DLC, which is scheduled to arrive in April.

Acknowledging that Warhammer‘s DLC output was delayed due to “post-launch patches” for Immortal Empires, Aldridge said: “I’m sure when you get your hands on it you will see why it’s become such a passion project for us and why we wanted to spend the extra time on it to get it just right.”

“For me, new experiences are what we are all about and we aim to deliver two more exciting major content drops later this year, in the summer and winter this year with smaller patching updates in between,” Aldridge added.

“Looking forward, we have an exciting year ahead of us full of new content, fixes and improvements for all to enjoy, some of which I hope is on your wanted list and some that will hopefully come as a nice surprise,” said Aldridge, who also said that Creative Assembly also plans to communicate “much better” throughout 2023.

Last year, Total War: Warhammer 3 launched Immortal Empires – a game mode that combines all of the trilogy’s campaign maps. Following that, NME spoke to Aldridge and series director Ian Roxburgh to discuss how Immortal Empires was created and what fans can expect in the future.

In other gaming news, Microsoft’s proposed acquisition of Activision Blizzard has been met with resistance from UK regulators, who have warned that it could “alter the future of gaming” for the worse.