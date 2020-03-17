Ball Park Music announce new album ‘Mostly Sunny’ with first single, ‘Spark Up!’

Ball Park Music have released ‘Spark Up!’, the new single from their upcoming album, ‘Mostly Sunny’. Listen to it below.

The band premiered the track on triple j’s breakfast program with Sally and Erica yesterday morning (March 17). Stream it here:

Ball Park Music told the triple j hosts the song was partially inspired by attending a King Gizzard and The Lizard Wizard show in Brisbane.

“It was so loose. I left feeling so good, just watching everyone up on shoulders. That sense of freedom is what going to get us all through,” Sam Cromack said.

“It’s about lots of different things channeled into that one idea which is the name of the song. I had a lot of different feelings about a lot of different things. I was a bit angry [at myself], like snap out of it!”

“It’s given us a lot of positivity,” Dean Hanson said. “Hopefully it has the same effect on everyone else.”

The band also revealed their new album will be entitled ‘Mostly Sunny’. There is no release date set, as Cromack said it is still unfinished.

In a separate statement, Ball Park Music explained they recorded ‘Spark Up!’ on October 18, 2019, in the first recording session for ‘Mostly Sunny’. Read that statement here:

Unbelievably excited that SPARK UP! will be available from midnight tonight (local time) on all good streaming platforms. Thanks so much to everyone for the huge vibes so far 🙏🏻😭🔥 Visit https://t.co/ofGIRrpnRy to pre save on your platform of choice🔥

While on triple j, Cromack and Hanson also spoke about their song ‘Nice To Be Alive’ placing at #17 in the station’s Hottest 100 of The Decade Countdown last week.

“So good. We could not be happier to see the company that our little song is in, with some big hitters of the decade,” Hanson said. “I think we all know we’re in a simulation at the moment but that solidifies it for us.”

Ball Park Music’s last full length album, ‘GOOD MOOD’, was released in 2018.