Bananagun, Parsnip and more announced for Jerk Fest 6.5 lineup

Anti Fade Records have announced this year’s Jerk Fest lineup. The next iteration of the annual Geelong festival will take place at the Barwon Club on March 27, with a bill that features the likes of Bananagun, Parsnip, Primo!, Terry, Geld, Hierophants and more.

Elsewhere on the lineup are R.M.F.C, Vintage Crop and Alien Nosejob, along with debut performances from TB Ridge as the Director (Constant Mongrel’s Tom Ridgewell) and Cathedral Ranges. Tickets are on sale for next month’s festival now.

See the full lineup below:

Advertisement

Debuting in 2015, Jerk Fest is now in its seventh year. COVID-19 restrictions forced the cancellation of the festival’s 2020 event just a few days prior to its commencement.

Last year saw Anti Fade release records by many of the artists on this year’s Jerk Fest lineup. Those included Bananagun’s debut studio album, ‘The True Story of Bananagun’ along with Primo’s sophomore LP ‘Sogni!’, Parsnip’s ‘Adding Up’ 7″ and Vintage Crop’s ‘Serve to Serve Again’.

In a four-star review of ‘The True Story of Bananagun’, NME praised the Melbourne quintet for their ability to blend diverse genres and sounds.

“In a world where vintage and psych-infused sounds are just about everywhere you look (especially on Australian shores), Bananagun have boldly hammered their stamp on the genre at the first attempt.”