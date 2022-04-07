Boy & Bear return with new single ‘State of Flight’ and national tour

Boy & Bear have shared new single ‘State of Flight’, their first single since 2019, and their first released independently.

“The song is really a love letter to the arts, to the joys of being creative,” frontman Dave Hosking commented in an accompanying statement.

“I love making music, and even in the face of considerable challenges these last few years, it’s only further solidified my obsession and genuine love of the creative process.”

‘State of Flight’ arrives alongside a dreamlike, Taylor Ferguson-directed video filmed in a paddock in Windsor, New South Wales. Watch that below:

To coincide with the new single, the band have also announced a national tour that will kick off in June. The 14-date run will include stops in Perth, the Gold Coast, Brisbane, Brisbane, Adelaide, Canberra, Melbourne, Newcastle, Sydney and more.

Jack Botts will be on support duties for the entire tour. Unearthed High 2021 winners The Rions will also perform in Wollongong, Newcastle and Sydney, with CLEWS supporting the Adelaide, Melbourne and Torquay shows. See dates and details below – tickets are on sale next Wednesday (April 13) at 10am.

Boy & Bear’s last studio album was 2019’s ‘Suck on Light’. The following year they released ‘At Golden Retriever Studio’, which saw them revisit their catalogue with new, largely acoustic renditions of songs from their discography.

‘State of Flight’ marks their first independent release – the band were previously signed to the Universal-owned Island Records.

Boy & Bear’s 2022 Australian tour dates are:

JUNE

Friday 3 – Margaret River, The River

Saturday 4 – Perth, The Astor

Thursday 9 – Gold Coast, Miami Marketta

Friday 10 – Brisbane, The Tivoli

Saturday 11 – Sunshine Coast, NightQuarter

Saturday 18 – Adelaide, Lion Arts Factory

Friday 24 – Albury, Beer Deluxe

Saturday 25 – Canberra, UC Refectory

JULY

Friday 1 – Melbourne, Forum

Saturday 2 – Torquay, Torquay Hotel

Sunday 3 – Townsville, NAFA

Friday 8 – Wollongong, Waves

Saturday 9 – Newcastle, Cambridge Hotel

Saturday 16 – Sydney, Enmore Theatre