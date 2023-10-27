Britney Spears fans think ‘Everytime’ is about her abortion

Britney Spears fans have shared their beliefs that her 2003 song ‘Everytime’ and its music video allude to the singer’s abortion.

Recently, Spears has been sharing excerpts from her memoir The Woman In Me, which was released this week. In one obtained by People, the pop star revealed that she had an abortion while dating Justin Timberlake between 1998 to 2002 because he thought they “weren’t ready to have a baby in our lives” are were “way too young”.

On X/Twitter, fans are now speculating if Spears was alluding to the situation in the music video for ‘Everytime’. There is a scene where she is singing to the camera while standing in the maternity ward, which one fan said gives the track “a whole different meaning”.

Another user wrote: “The baby in the ‘Everytime’ music video was the baby Britney felt forced to abort. My heart.”

The baby in the Everytime music video was the baby Britney felt forced to abort. My heart. 🥺#TheWomanInMe pic.twitter.com/qEy8t26Caa — Loot M(oney) Taylor (@lootmtaylor) October 17, 2023

A fan also shared a clip of Spears performing ‘Everytime’ while touching her stomach, saying – after the knowledge of her abortion – “It all makes sense now.”

In a resurfaced behind-the-scenes clip of Spears recording ‘Everytime’, she was told to re-record the song because she got too emotional, which a fan said “hits much deeper now” after the recent news.

Britney Spears asking to record Everytime one more time because she was too emotional hits much deeper now pic.twitter.com/PgeiDtRtqk — Fan Account 📖🌹 (@britneycharts) October 17, 2023

The track’s lyrics are also been thought to refer to her unborn child. In the chorus, Spears sings: “And every time I try to fly, I fall/ Without my wings, I feel so small/ I guess I need you, baby/ And every time/ I see you in my dreams/ I see your face, you’re haunting me/ I guess I need you, baby.”

In the new memoir, Spears said: “If it had been left up to me alone, I never would have done it. And yet Justin was so sure that he didn’t want to be a father.”

The Daily Mail recently reported that the *NSYNC star thought Spears’ abortion would be their “secret forever”, but said he won’t speak out on the matter to not “get in the way” of Spears telling her story.

Elsewhere in The Woman In Me, Spears opened up about how she could “barely speak for months” following her break-up with Timberlake.

The audiobook version of Spears’ tell-all book is co-narrated by Michelle Williams since it was a “heart-wrenching” time “reliving” her experiences for the singer.

In other news, Spears has shared why she shaved her head in 2007, saying it was her “way of pushing back” against the autonomy over her body at the time.