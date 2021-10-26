Check out Conan Gray’s new 2022 world tour dates

Conan Gray has announced details of a 2022 world tour – see the full schedule below.

The announcement of the shows comes ahead of the release of the singer’s new track ‘Telepath’, which is due to be released on Friday (October 29).

‘Telepath’ will follow recent single ‘People Watching’ as the fourth piece of new material from Gray in 2021, following the singles ‘Overdrive’ in February and ‘Astronomy’ in May.

He also linked up with Lauv for the track ‘Fake’ last October, half a year after the release of his debut album, ‘Kid Krow’.

The new tour begins at the start of next March in Dallas, Texas. The US run leads him to the end of April, before he begins a European and UK stretch of dates in May and June, with support from Mallrat.

Pick up tickets here and see the full list of dates below.

MARCH 2022

1 – Dallas, South Side Ballroom

2 – Austin, ACL Live at The Moody Theater

3 – Houston, 713 Music Hall

5 – Atlanta, Coca-Cola Roxy

6 – Nashville, Ryman Auditorium

9 – Miami Beach, The Fillmore

11 – Charlotte, The Fillmore

12 – Washington DC, The Anthem

13 – Philadelphia, The Fillmore

16 – New York, Radio City Music Hall

17 – Boston, Orpheum Theatre

20 – Montreal, MTELUS

21 – Toronto, HISTORY

23 – Cincinnati, The Andrew J. Brady ICON Music Center

25 – Chicago, Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom

26 – Indianapolis, Murat Theatre at Old National Centre

27 – Detroit, The Fillmore

30 – Milwaukee, The Rave

31 – Minneapolis, The Armory

APRIL 2022

4 – Calgary, MacEwan Hall

5 – Edmonton, Winspear Centre

7 – Vancouver, Queen Elizabeth Theatre

8 – Seattle, Moore Theatre

11 – Portland, Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall

13 – San Francisco, Fox Theatre

18 – Phoenix, The Van Buren

20 – Denver, Mission Ballroom

MAY 2022

5 – Oslo, Sentrum Scene

6 – Stockholm, Annexet

7 – Copenhagen, K.B. Hallen

9 – Hamburg, Edel-optics.de Arena

10 – Berlin, Verti Music Hall

11 – Warsaw, COS Torwar

13 – Munich, Tonhalle

14 – Prague, Forum Karlín

15 – Vienna, Gasometer

17 – Zurich, Volkshaus

18 – Milan, Fabrique

20 – Barcelona, Sant Jordi Club

21 – Madrid, Palacio Vistalegre

24 – Paris, L’Olympia

25 – Brussels, Ancienne Belgique

26 – Cologne, Palladium

27 – Amsterdam, AFAS Live

30 – Dublin, Olympia Theatre

JUNE 2022

2 – Glasgow, O2 Academy

3 – Leeds, O2 Academy

4 – Manchester, O2 Victoria Warehouse

6 – Birmingham, O2 Academy

8 – Bristol, O2 Academy

9 – London, Eventim Apollo

Speaking to NME upon the release of ‘Overdrive’ earlier this year, Gray hinted that a follow-up to his ‘Kid Krow’ album was in the works, saying it would likely be “very all over the place”.

“As any music listener, as any human being, I experience a giant myriad of emotions,” he explained.