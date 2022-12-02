Check out PNAU and Troye Sivan’s new collaborative single ‘You Know What I Need’

Electronic trio PNAU and singer Troye Sivan have joined forces for a new summer anthem, titled ‘You Know What I Need’.

Released today (December 2), it’s a fitting blend of Sivan’s easygoing pop and the energetic dance music PNAU are known for, with smatterings of upbeat synth, catchy production and soaring vocals. Check it out below.

Speaking of the collaboration in a press statement, PNAU’s Nick Littlemore said: “Working with Troye again has been amazing. When we wrote this song, we had no idea that we will get so lucky to have Troye Sivan singing and bringing his unbridled creativity to the world of PNAU.”

“I’m so happy this song is coming out just before the Australian summer,” added Sivan. “It sounds like a beach festival to me, and I am stoked to have it out.”

An accompanying music video for the track is set to premiere at 4pm AEDT today, with visuals courtesy of Polish studio MELT. Check it out here.

‘You Know What I Need’ marks the first original new music from PNAU this year. The outfit released a number of remixes throughout 2022, including reworks of Elvis Presley‘s ‘Don’t Fly Away’ for Baz Luhrmann’s Elvis biopic, Diana Ross and Tame Impala‘s ‘Turn Up The Sunshine’ and Lizzo‘s ‘2 Be Loved (Am I Ready)’.

Meanwhile, Sivan has shared two original new singles over the last 12 months — ‘Wait’ with Gordi and ‘Trouble’ with Jay Som. Both cuts appeared in the Paramount+ film Three Months, in which Sivan played Caleb, the film’s protagonist.

He also released two new versions of his 2021 cut ‘Angel Baby’, sharing an acoustic and a “slowed” rendition.