Depeche Mode to stream ‘LiVE SPiRiTS’ concert film in full for first time

Depeche Mode are set to stream their LiVE SPiRiTS concert film in its entirety next week via YouTube.

Performed in Berlin as part of the lengthy Global Spirit Tour, the 2018 show features sporadically in the group’s acclaimed SPiRiTS in the Forest documentary which is coming to DVD/Blu-Ray on June 26.

To celebrate the home release, Depeche Mode have teamed up with Live Nation to bring the full LiVE SPiRiTS gig to YouTube next Thursday (June 25). Fans can tune in from 8pm BST.

Today (June 22), Dave Gahan and co. have offered up a preview of the release with the live video of ‘Spirit’ track ‘Cover Me’ – watch below.

Directed longtime Depeche Mode collaborator Anton Corbijn, the forthcoming SPiRiTS in the Forest film has never been released in its entirety but will now be presented across a special four-disc package.

An official description reads: “The film zeroes in on their lives – all extremely different save for their love of Depeche Mode’s music and the way that music has shaped their experiences – intercut with the final Berlin show, held at the iconic Waldbühne (“Forest Stage”) on the record-breaking two-year Global Spirit Tour in 2018, which saw them play to over 3 million fans at 115 shows across the world.”

Speaking to NME previously, Corbijn explained that he had set out to create “a different take on a live film” with the project.

“[Depeche Mode] were only interested if there was a different angle to it, so we decided to look at the reason for why Depeche Mode was still growing,” he said. “They have all these fans and they’re the biggest cult band in the world. It’s unbelievable.”

Back in January, Dave Gahan told NME that he would be spending 2020 focusing on his work with side-project Soulsavers rather than on new Depeche Mode material.