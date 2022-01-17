George Ezra to release new single ‘Anyone For You’ next week

George Ezra has announced that he will be releasing new single ‘Anyone For You’ next week – listen to a snippet of the track below.

After teasing the release of new music last week, Ezra has taken to social media to confirm the release date of his new single.

“I can’t quite believe I’m saying this, in fact I’m not exactly sure how to say this… I guess…NEW MUSIC. It’s true! My new single ‘Anyone For You’ will be out next Friday, January 28,” he wrote.

“This is just the beginning,” he added. The track is available to pre-save now and a snippet can be heard below.

I can't quite believe I'm saying this, in fact I'm not exactly sure how to say this… I guess…🚨NEW MUSIC🚨 it's true! My new single 'Anyone For You' will be out next Friday, 28th January! This is just the beginning 👀 you can pre-save it now https://t.co/dvGlIzjgSY Love, G x pic.twitter.com/MsiGzfrSSc — george E Z R A (@george_ezra) January 17, 2022

‘Anyone For You’ will be the first new material Ezra has released since 2018’s ‘Staying At Tamara’s’.

However, the singer-songwriter has already unveiled a new website called ‘Gold Rush Kid’, which appears to be the holding page for his forthcoming new record. Fans of Ezra can sign up for a newsletter on the site for more information.

Ezra will also return to the live stage later this year, with major dates at London’s Finsbury Park and Boardmasters Festival 2022 planned so far.

Announcing the Finsbury Park gig last year (which will see Blossoms, Holly Humberstone “and more” supporting), Ezra told his fans in a video message: “I want you to be there. I need you to be there. It’s gonna be a party.”

Ezra was one of the artists who performed during Glastonbury’s Live At Worthy Farm livestream last summer, which took place online after the festival was cancelled for the second year running due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Reviewing his short solo acoustic set, performed around a bonfire, NME wrote: “Ezra strips things back to the bare bones with a solo acoustic set performed next to a raging bonfire. The short-and-sweet 10-minute set shows that, even when removing his full-band bombast, the crooner has the voice and the tunes to command a space on his own.”