Jack Ladder and The Dreamlanders announce new album ‘Hijack!’

Jack Ladder and The Dreamlanders have announced the forthcoming release of their sixth studio album, ‘Hijack!’.

Announced today (June 28), a press statement said that Jack Ladder – aka Timothy Rogers – had initially considered self-producing the upcoming album but ultimately, ‘Hijack!’ has been produced by Ladder in collaboration with bandmate Laurence Pike (PVT, Liars).

Set for release on September 10 via Endless, the new offering from the art-rock power group is lead by a fresh single, ‘Astronaut’.

Watch the official music video, directed by Lilian Sumner and Kirin J Callinan, below:

The new album follows the reissue of Jack Ladder and The Dreamlander’s debut album, ‘Hurtsville’, which dropped as a limited edition vinyl in April to coincide with its 10-year anniversary, celebrated with live shows in Sydney and Melbourne last month.

‘Hurtsville’ was Ladder’s third solo album but his first with backing band The Dreamlanders, comprising Pike, Callinan and Donny Benét.

In a recent interview with NME, Ladder and Pike had discussed the Australian gothic ‘Hurtsville’, Ladder calling it an experience of “sensory deprivation”.

“You could live in the space of that music and come out revitalised,” he said.

“It appeals to really basic human emotions. People are always going to be going through a thing.”