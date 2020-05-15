Kota Banks releases new single ‘Snip Snip’ with Swick

Sydney pop artist Kota Banks has returned with her new single ‘Snip Snip’, the latest collaboration between her and producer Swick. Listen to it below.

On Instagram, Banks – real name Jess Porfiri – said that the song was written when she realised she was keeping people in her life that were having a negative impact on her mental health.

“I wrote this song cos I found that I had a tendency to entertain people in my life out of hope or boredom, who were playing games / negging / impacting my mental state,” she wrote.

“This song was me deliberately defying being passive and saying fuck that… It’s a hype up song that has really helped me make strong decisions for myself about who I give my time to. We want to level up!!! Nourish our self respect! Set the bar high for ourselves so that we can grow and thrive baby!! If it’s not working for u, cut it off.”

‘Snip Snip’ is just the latest collaboration between Banks and Swick. The two had previously linked up on Banks’ ‘Fiorentina’ and Swick’s ‘Decisions’.

The song is also the second single we’ve heard from Banks this year, following the release of ‘Italiana’ back in February. She also took to triple j‘s ‘Like A Version’ studios this year to do a complete rework of Travis Scott’s ‘SICKO MODE’.