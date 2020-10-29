Lime Cordiale announce deluxe edition of ’14 Steps To A Better You’

Lime Cordiale have enjoyed huge success throughout 2020, and they’re set to deliver fans more new music with the announcement of a deluxe edition of their second album ’14 Steps To A Better You’.

Revealed today (October 29), the band have also dropped new single and one of the additions to the album, ‘Reality Check Please’.



The deluxe edition of the album, titled ’14 Steps To A Better You (Relapse)’, includes six new songs or, as the band referred to them on social media, “6 more steps to better the you”. It is set for release on Friday November 13.

The album will also be released in two limited edition box sets, complete with vinyls of the album as well as their 2013 EP ‘Falling Up The Stairs’ and their 2015 EP ‘Road To Paradise’.

The ‘Collection’ Box Set will also feature the original ’14 Steps To A Better You’ on vinyl, as well as their debut album ‘Permanent Vacation’.

This announcement comes shortly after it was revealed that the band lead this year’s ARIA award nominations, up for eight awards total.

The band also recently joined the Great Southern Nights initiative, and will play two shows at Newcastle’s Civic Theatre at the beginning of next month.