Listen to Young Franco and Denzel Curry link up on new track ‘Fallin Apart’

Young Franco has delivered a massive collaboration today, tipping Denzel Curry and regular collaborator Pell for new heater, ‘Fallin Apart’.

‘Fallin Apart’, which samples Steve Monite’s 1984 track ‘Things Fall Apart’, sees both Curry and Pell deliver their signature flow over a summery house beat helmed by Franco.

The song is Franco’s third collaboration with Pell this year alone, following ‘Juice’ and ‘Two Feet‘ alongside Dana Williams.

Advertisement

Listen to ‘Fallin Apart’ below:

‘Fallin Apart’ is not the first time we’ve seen Young Franco and Denzel Curry appear on a track together. Franco was enlisted to remix Denzel Curry’s own remix of Ruel‘s 2019 track ‘Painkiller’ earlier this year.

Denzel Curry has shown a lot of love to Australian artists throughout this year in the form of collaborations. Earlier this year, he joined Sampa The Great in delivering verses for NME Australia cover stars The Avalanches‘ recent single, ‘Take Care In Your Dreaming’.

“We cut the vocal with Denzel Curry last year in Sydney, then the vocal with Sampa The Great and Tricky this year. It’s all a bit of a blur, to be honest,” The Avalanches’ Robbie Chater said in an interview with NME earlier this year.

Advertisement

“We’d just come back from LA when Denzel came down,” continued Tony Di Blasi.

“It had been a really big trip, we were jetlagged and he was only going to be in the country for one day. We flew out to Sydney, spent the day in the studio with him and that was quite amazing.”