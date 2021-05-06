Listen to Youngn Lipz’s new single ‘Spaceship’ from forthcoming debut project

Western Sydney’s Youngn Lipz has shared new single ‘Spaceship’. It’s the first to be lifted from forthcoming debut project ‘Area Baby’, which is set for release later this year.

The new cut was produced by Sydney’s Colcci, who has previously helmed tracks by HP Boyz and Hooligan Hefs. It sees Youngn Lipz meditate on his rising success and plans for escape over an understated, acoustic guitar-driven beat.

“The song is more about where I’m at now and how I’m feeling at the moment with everything going on around me. It’s really me just having fun, vibin’ out and being excited about where I am and where I’m headed,” YL explained in a statement.

Listen to the new track below:

‘Spaceship’ is Youngn Lipz’s first new song for the year, following a slew of standalone tracks and features over the last 12 months.

After emerging in 2019 with breakout hit ‘Misunderstood’, last year saw YL drop singles like ‘Say It’, ‘Everyday’ and ‘How?’. He also appeared on a remix of British rapper S1MBA’s viral hit ‘Rover’, which also featured Hooligan Hefs and Hooks.

Later this month, Youngn Lipz will embark on a four-date national tour, with performances in Brisbane, Melbourne and Perth before wrapping up with a hometown show in Sydney. Head here for details and tickets.