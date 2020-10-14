Middle Kids return with new single ‘R U 4 Me?’

Middle Kids have returned today (October 15) with their first single in 18 months, ‘R U 4 Me?’

Produced by Soccer Mommy and St. Vincent collaborator Las Stalfors, it’s a bright return to form for the band who haven’t dropped new music since 2019’s ‘New Music For Old Problems’ EP.

Alongside the single, the band have also dropped a music video, focusing on a young boy who struggles to fit in, directed by W.A.M. Bleakley.

“I was at university once and there were all these signs on the walls saying ‘BE NICE IT’S NOT THAT HARD’,” Middle Kids lead singer and songwriter Hannah Joy said in a press statement.

“The tone of the message itself actually wasn’t very nice or kind,” she continued. “We are always looking around at other people thinking ‘are you on my team?’. I think this just results in us all feeling lonely.”

The band are set to play a ticketed live-streamed show on October 22, from 9PM AEDT, as a way to fill the void the absence of traditional touring has left.

The band’s debut album, ‘Lost Friends’, dropped back in 2018.

In a four-star review, NME wrote, “Not content with being able to write genuinely brilliant choruses on every song, the band are also able to tackle our everyday nuances and flaws with humour and understanding.”