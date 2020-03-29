Robbie Williams reignites feud with Liam Gallagher following self-isolation

Robbie Williams appears to have reignited his feud with Liam Gallagher following a period of self-isolation.

Speaking to The Sun, Williams originally appeared to praise Gallagher before his comments took another turn when he referred to Gallagher as a “dickhead.”

Williams said: “The thing about Liam is he’s incredible. He’s an incredible singer – proper rock and roller. The world’s a better place for him being in it. He’s iconic.

“Sometimes you have to separate the art from the dickhead. And I can do that.”

Last year, Williams called Liam a “bully” and said he wanted to “fight” the former Oasis frontman.

Williams reignited his widely-reported rift with Gallagher by telling him to “buy yourself a pair of bollocks” after the ‘Wall Of Glass’ singer said he had “big fuck off fish to fry.”

In an interview with The Sun, Williams praised Gallagher for his individuality within the music industry before reigniting the beef. “I admire [Gallagher]. He is the voice of a generation, the last of a dying breed, as pop stars are so boring these days,” he said.

“But I still want to fight him. He represents a school bully to me and I would like to take the bully down.”

Williams and Gallagher were friends back in the ’90s but came to loggerheads on a number of occasions, including when Williams challenged Gallagher to a fight at the 2000 Brit Awards.

In 2013, Gallagher labelled Williams a “fat fucking idiot” when the latter was given the opportunity to perform at a bigger venue in Manchester.