Skegss announce livestream performance this week

Surf rock trio Skegss will be hosting a livestream tomorrow morning (May 5) as part of a collaboration with Fender.

Posting on Twitter this morning (May 5), the band said they’ll be going live tomorrow at 9am AEST on concert site Bandsintown through its LIVE performance feed. More info can be found here.

Advertisement

Not much else has been given away on what to expect from their show, but their livestream will be hosted in partnership with Fender’s Next program, which listed Skegss and 24 other acts around the world as musicians that are “taking guitar to the next level”. Other acts featured in the program for 2020 include Eliza and the Delusionals, Girl in Red, Beabadoobee and Orville Peck. Check out the full list of musicians here.

Skegss join a large number of musicians who are live-streaming performances on Bandsintown while the coronavirus pandemic continues, such as John Mayer, Grouplove, Snarky Puppy and Metallica.

Skegss’ most recent release was last year with ‘Save It For The Weekend’, with their last record, ‘My Own Mess’, released in 2018. The group were recently forced to postpone their US tour in April as venues closed down in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, in addition to cancelling their Los Angeles show with PUP.