The Avalanches and Leon Bridges to perform for ‘The Sound’ this weekend

ABC music series The Sound has announced eight new acts for its forthcoming episode this weekend.

Confirmed for this weekend’s instalment are The Avalanches, who will be releasing their third album ‘We Will Always Love You’, next month. The group have filmed a rendition of their track, ‘Interstellar Love’, at Melbourne Planetarium, with featured artist Leon Bridges joining them from Fort Worth in Texas.

Other acts announced for the upcoming episode include DMA’S, Thelma Plum, Sam Fischer, Middle Kids, Odette and Merci, Mercy.

The Sound will be aired on ABC TV and iview from 6pm AEDT on Sunday November 15. Hosted by Jane Gazzo and Bridget Hustwaite, the show will also feature special guest host Matt Okine.

For this weekend’s tribute performance, Youth Group, Clare Bowditch, Bob Evans and Carla Geneve will join forces to cover renowned West Australian band The Triffids.

The Sound will also air archival footage of beloved Australian act Silverchair during their ‘From The Vault’ segment.

Last weekend’s episode of The Sound featured performances from Missy Higgins, Briggs, Midnight Oil, Archie Roach and Ocean Alley, among others.

A tribute, led by Christine Anu, Electric Fields’ Zaachariaha Fielding, Ngaiire and Emma Donovan, was performed in honour of Northern Territory group Warumpi Band.