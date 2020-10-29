The Whitlams return with first new music in 14 years, ‘Ballad of Bertie Kidd’

The Whitlams have returned with their first new music in 14 years on ‘Ballad of Bertie Kidd’.

The six-minute epic tells an anecdotal story about one of Australia’s most infamous career criminals – one which frontman Tim Freedman winkingly claims even Kidd’s biographer doesn’t know about.

‘Ballad of Bertie Kidd’ is told to Freedman in a pub, by a Rabbitohs rugby league fan who claims he was pulled into a robbery of Pro Hart, Norman Lindsay and Ken Done paintings in 1988 by Kidd. The heist goes wrong when the crew put on balaclavas too early, and they get caught.

Listen to the new track below:

“I’m glad to be back in the songwriting ring with a long narrative, which I find the most challenging and rewarding of styles,” Freedman said in a press release.

“I hope we do the slapstick and tension of the real events the justice they deserve.”

Daniel Denholm returns as producer on ‘Ballad of Bertie Kidd’, known for his work on the band’s best-known song ‘Blow Up The Pokies’.

The track is the first taste of a forthcoming new album from The Whitlams, due for release sometime in mid-2021. It’s their first album since 2006’s double album ‘Little Cloud’.

The band’s planned 2020 national tour has been rescheduled to August and September 2021, which has given them time to record the album.

Freedman has also announced today (October 30) an extension of his 2020 solo tour with six new shows in Queensland for December. The new dates are below.

Tim Freedman 2020 new solo tour dates

DECEMBER

Thursday 10 – CURRUMBIN Soundlounge

Friday 11: TOOWOOMBA Bar Wunder *early and late show*

Saturday 12: NOOSAVILLE Villa Noosa Hotel *early and late show*

Sunday 13: IPSWICH Ipswich Civic Centre

Tuesday 15: NEW FARM Brisbane Powerhouse

Wednesday 16: NEW FARM Brisbane Powerhouse