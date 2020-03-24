Tim Minchin reschedules Back: Encore Tour for 2021

Tim Minchin is the latest artist to reschedule a recently cancelled tour, announcing new show dates for January and February of 2021. Minchin was originally scheduled to tour Australia’s east coast in March and April of this year, but cancelled amidst coronavirus concerns.

Minchin admitted his reluctance to cancel the original shows, but said he had “no real choice”.

“I’m gutted for my audiences who have saved & traveled. And for my band & crew who lose work. And for the venues & promoter. And for myself, cos I HATE not delivering,” Minchin wrote on social media.

Advertisement

Minchin had also been scheduled to perform at Splendour In The Grass in July, which has since been postponed.

Tickets to Minchin’s cancelled 2020 solo shows will be valid for his 2021 dates. Those unable to attend the new shows are eligible for a refund.

The tour, titled ‘Back: Encore Tour’, follows on from Minchin’s 2019 ‘Back Tour’, in which the musical comedian toured Australia for the first time in seven years. To purchase tickets, please click here.

Tim Minchin’s Back: Encore Tour Dates

Melbourne, Hamer Hall (January 14, 15, 16)

Brisbane, Fortitude Music Hall (19, 20, 21, 22)

Newcastle, Civic Theatre (27, 28)

Sydney, Enmore Theatre (30, 31, February 1, 2, 3)

Advertisement