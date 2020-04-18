Tune into the shopping channel in Rina Sawayama’s new ‘XS’ video

Rina Sawayama has shared a colourful new video for her recent single ‘XS’.

The new clip sees the Dirty Hit-signed singer, who released her debut album ‘SAWAYAMA’ yesterday (April 17), interrupt a broadcast on the shopping channel.

The new video sees Sawayama selling a new beverage that is 99% 24 carat gold and 1% plasma. Watch it below.

‘XS’ is joined on new album ‘SAWAYAMA’ by recent singles ‘Comme des Garçons (Like The Boys)’, ‘STFU!’ and ‘Chosen Family’.

Giving the debut album a five-star review, NME wrote: “From raucous nu-metal to glittering R&B, ‘SAWAYAMA’ is an honest, genre-exploding self-portrait. Drawing on every aspect of her identity, Sawayama creates an expansive musical account of her personal history, all bolstered by her impressive experimental song-writing techniques. And on top of that, she’s somehow managed to make nu-metal sound effortlessly cool.”

After postponing a series of imminent gigs in support of the album, Sawayama has now announced rescheduled dates for the tour. View the dates below.

September

20 – Glasgow, UK @ King Tuts

22 – Manchester, UK @ Gorilla

23 – Birmingham, UK @ O2 Institute3

24 – London, UK @ Electric Brixton

October

28 – Los Angeles, CA @ Regent Theater

30 – San Francisco, CA @ Great American Music Hall

November

01 – Portland, OR @ Holocene

02 – Seattle, WA @ Newumos

07 – Minneapolis, MN @ TBC

08 – Chicago, IL @ Bottom Lounge

10 – Toronto, ON @ Mod Club

12 – Washington, DC @ Union Stage

TBC – Philadelphia, PA @ TBC

15 – Boston, MA @ The Sinclair

16 – New York, NY @ Webster Hall

Rina Sawayama recently appeared on the cover of NME for a Big Read interview.