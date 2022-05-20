What So Not teases new album with Oliver Tree collaboration: “I wanna get this song out”

What So Not has teased a new album that has a collaboration with Oliver Tree.

The Sydney producer talked about the project in an video posted today (May 20), saying it is “on hold” while he awaits approval from Tree, who features on a song titled ‘Mr. Regular.’ What So Not – real name Chris Emerson – also shared a preview of the track in question after explaining the pair’s recording history.

Said What So Not: “I found [Oliver Tree] when he had barely any followers, let him come to my studio, produce for him… just really help get him started.

“We made a couple of amazing songs… and now I’ve been waiting for a fucking year because he won’t sign off on it. He’s the only person who hasn’t signed off on this thing, and my whole career is on hold,” he said.

So yeah I guess this is my weak ass album announce. thank u @olivertree 🥴😭🥺📉📈 pic.twitter.com/XanIGdSn7V — WHAT SO NOT (@WhatSoNot) May 20, 2022

Later, What So Not also revealed that a version of ‘Mr. Regular’ had already leaked online, and said that he “know[s] people absolutely love this song.” In the caption, What So Not described the video as his “weak ass album announce”, before asking fans to notify Tree.

“I love this song. He’s told me he loves this song, I don’t know what’s going on. If you guys can help me tag this guy, I’m just going public with this. I wanna get this song out,” he said.

The album would follow What So Not’s 2018 debut ‘Not All Beautiful Things,’ and would mark the DJ’s first full-length project since his hiatus in 2020. In April, the musician – who once partnered with Flume in the What So Not project – featured on Daniel Johns’ song ‘Stand ‘Em Up’ from the former Silverchair frontman’s solo album ‘FutureNever’.

Earlier this month, Oliver Tree levelled accusations of plagiarism against The Kid LAROI’s music video director Christian Breslauer. Taking to Instagram, the singer noted similarities between the video for Laroi’s single ‘Thousand Miles’ and his own visuals for ‘Miracle Man’, ‘Hurt’ and ‘Alien Boy’, saying he was “so sick of big artists ripping me off”.