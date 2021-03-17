Batman is back. Again. Ben Affleck might have officially hung up his cowl in January 2019 – but you can still catch him leading the Justice League in Zack Snyder’s recut mega-movie, out this week. Gruff, battered, and bruised though his version of the Caped Crusader is, Batfleck’s grumpy dark knight was still a sight to behold as he whizzed about Gotham in the Batmobile. There’s just something inherently exciting about watching the World’s Greatest Detective duffing up bad guys on-screen, as he’s been doing for nearly 80 years.

So who’s the best Bats? Who captured the colour of the comics and the gloom of the graphic novels? Who is R-Patz going to be compared to next March when The Batman comes out? Not counting animation (because everyone knows LEGO Batman would clean-up otherwise), it’s time to sort the Batmen from the Batboys and work out who’s the greatest.