R-Batz is coming to a cinema near you

Over the years, more than a few of Hollywood’s biggest names have donned the cowl. From Adam West’s lycra-clad crusader in the ’60s, to Christian Bale and his gritty, gravel-voiced modern take on Gotham’s protector – every new actor has something different to add to the role. Now, there’s a new dark knight on the prowl.

Directed by Matt Reeves (Cloverfield, Dawn of the Planet of the Apes) and starring some of Hollywood’s hottest talent, Warner Bros’ upcoming superhero drama is a whole new take on the world’s greatest detective. Similar – but not connected – to this year’s Joker biopic, The Batman stars Robert Pattinson in the lead and will be a standalone effort.

Eager to know more? Here’s everything we know so far about The Batman movie…

When is The Batman out in cinemas?

The Batman is due in US cinemas on 25 June 2021.

A UK release date has yet to be confirmed.

Who is in The Batman cast?

Robert Pattinson as the Batman

Pat-man is actually happening, folks. The former Twilight icon turned indie star was announced earlier this year, but he’s not completely sure how it happened at all. “It’s kind of insane,” Pattinson told Esquire this month. “I was so far away from ever thinking it was a realistic prospect. I literally do not understand how I’ve got it, at all.”

Pattinson previously teased an “interesting direction” for the new movie, saying it would be “something from the comics which hasn’t really been explored yet”.

Originally, Ben Affleck was supposed to reprise the role he’d filled for 2016’s Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice and 2017’s Justice League. However, circumstances arose which meant the 47-year-old had to vacate the role as well as drop out of writing and directing the new project.

Zoe Kravitz as Catwoman

For the part of Selina Kyle aka Catwoman, Reeves has turned to someone a little more experienced in the art of the comic book movie.

Following her stint voicing the same character in The Lego Batman Movie (2017), Zoe Kravitz will star as Kyle, athletic burglar and – per the comics – long-running love interest of Batman.

As detailed by The Hollywood Reporter last week (October 15), Kravitz clinched the role after reading with Pattinson and three other candidates. Director Matt Reeves seemed to confirm the casting on social media when he tweeted a short video of Kravitz answering her phone.

Paul Dano as The Riddler

Many fans can still remember Jim Carrey’s take on the crazed supervillain (1995’s Batman Forever), but now another of Hollywood’s zaniest stars will put their spin on Edward Nigma.

Paul Dano (Little Miss Sunshine, There Will Be Blood) hit the headlines last week when it was revealed he was in talks to take on a role in Reeves’ The Batman. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Dano was confirmed last week, after previous rumours suggested Jonah Hill would be coming on board as the project’s lead villain.

Jeffrey Wright as Commissioner Gordon

Light the Bat-signal, there’s a new police chief in town. Rumoured for most of the summer, Westworld favourite Jeffrey Wright has signed up to play Commissioner James W. Gordon in Reeves new movie.

Reluctant ally of Batman and detective for Gotham City Police Department, Gordon was previously played by Oscar-winner Gary Oldman in Christopher Nolan’s critically-acclaimed Dark Knight trilogy. He is a suspicious-yet-loyal servant of justice who always has the public’s interest at heart.

What is the plot of The Batman?

Little is known of Matt Reeves upcoming solo adventure, but we have been told it will focus on Bruce Wayne’s younger, more vulnerable years. Other sources claim the film will be set during the 1990s and could show a fresher, less-grizzled version of the Caped Crusader making use of his detective skills, rather than brute strength.

Similarly to Batman Forever, The Batman will see Bats face off against an assortment of baddies from throughout his career. Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, director Reeves revealed his film will feature “a rogues gallery” of villains getting up to no good.

Is The Batman a sequel to Joker?

In short, no. Speaking at a recent promotional event for horror thriller The Lighthouse, Pattinson described Reeves’ movie as “kind of a different world”. That being said, Warner Bros. appears to be trying to craft a scarier, more gritty extended universe for its DC Comics characters, with one-off biopics forming the focus of their new direction.

In addition, we saw Joaquin Phoenix’s Arthur Fleck meet Bruce Wayne for the first time in Joker. Just a young schoolboy, Wayne looked more than a bit perturbed by his future nemesis. Could this fresh-faced upstart grow into Pattinson’s Batman? We’ll have to wait and see.