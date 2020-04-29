Every BTS song ranked in order of greatness

There are many reasons why BTS have become the world-conquering marvels they are today, but perhaps the most important one is the most basic of all – their music. The Korean group have packed in a lot of work since they debuted in 2013, experimenting a whole heap along the way. The Bangtan Boys have done it all – from lovesick serenades to dissecting society’s ills, from hip-hop hard-hitters (or ‘cyphers’) to ballads that tug on your heartstrings (not to mention the positive messages that they weave into each song).

Having released 129 official Korean tracks (we’re not counting Japanese releases or songs put up for free on their Soundcloud here), you might expect there to be some duds along the way. No one is perfect and that goes for the Korean idols too. Yet this journey through each track makes it very clear that they’ve not only been incredibly consistent over their first seven years, but have also constantly levelled up in a way that most bands can only dream of.