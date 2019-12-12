Full of murderous imagery, his braggadocio is at 2000 as he repeats “On that gun is a d*ck, I’m gon‘ fuck your face with it”. You can also hear Juice boasting about his drug use, as well as lines that make you sympathetic: “Codeine with the Percs, take too many, feel like I’ma die / I can’t go out like that, ain’t tryna make my mama cry“. Although heavily disturbing, the distorted melodies and 808s create this sound that you have to rage to. WARNING: This track is probably not the one for the faint hearted.