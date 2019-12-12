It’s a tragedy that the world has lost Juice Wrld. The cocky – but also emotionally vulnerable – freestyling master passed away following a seizure at the weekend. To celebrate his greatness, here are Juice WRLD’s 20 greatest tracks.
20Moonlight
For the fans who were bumping Juice Wrld before he blew up, ‘Moonlight’ was that lazy love song that exposed his secret romantic side. Full of little tongue-in-cheek lines (“she got a man, I told him come to the moonlight, bro”) about his lover, Juice catches every bad thought you’d have of him, and makes you wanna “dance in the moonlight” so bad that you just might.
19Make Believe
Finishing off his excellent second album ‘Death Race For Love’, Juice Wrld displays his possessive side as he professes his love for his girlfriend on Ally Lotti on ‘Make Believe’ – a dark tale of romance over a menacing instrumental, garnished with repetitive, infectious guitar riffs.
18Feeling
Infectious xylophone notes create a sense of the exotic that takes this track outside of Juice’s usual moody sound. Being a self-professed freestyle (“I know I just fucked up, but bitch, I’m still the freestyle king”), the affluent raps about trips to the bank, and all his success comes straight off the dome. Plus, it features his catchiest line (“I reek off good vibes”).
17Syphillis
Full of murderous imagery, his braggadocio is at 2000 as he repeats “On that gun is a d*ck, I’m gon‘ fuck your face with it”. You can also hear Juice boasting about his drug use, as well as lines that make you sympathetic: “Codeine with the Percs, take too many, feel like I’ma die / I can’t go out like that, ain’t tryna make my mama cry“. Although heavily disturbing, the distorted melodies and 808s create this sound that you have to rage to. WARNING: This track is probably not the one for the faint hearted.
16Too Smooth
One of his oldest tracks on his Soundcloud, this self-produced auto-tuned, smooth but cut-throat crooner was released when Juice was still JuiceTheKidd. As he signed off (and after hearing him say it over and over again), you have to come to the conclusion that “You can catch [him] up to no good / Too smooth for [his] own good”.
15Candles
Taken from his debut album, ‘Goodbyes and Good riddances’, this bouncy emo rap ode to a worrying level of possessiveness exposes the insecurities within Juice (and many who feel alike) after feeling battered and bruised by love. As he croons the bridge, he speaks on how twisted up he is with his new lover: “Love don’t end good for me, no good for me / She’s good for me, too good”.
14Scared of Love
‘Scared Of Love’ is the only heartbreak song you need. Even if it has lyrics full of lean-sipping and Xanax-taking, Juice Wrld pours out his pain and takes you on a therapeutic journey to feel terrible before you feel better. Repeatedly saying that he’s “not enough” and that his pain is “way too much”, you’re left with a pleading man who reaches outside of himself for solutions: “Lately I been feelin’ the worst / So I gotta dress like the best”.
13Hear Me Calling
The dancehall-inspired single from ‘Death Race For Love’ was a new melodic venture for Juice. Seemingly a love-sprung puppy, he sets the record straight that his love life is a lot happier. There’s a lot less talk about using drugs as escapism, replaced instead with these poetic lyrics about his new love: “Wine glass full of your emotions / Oh, Pinot Grigio, sippin‘, beautiful, heaven-soul woman”.
12Lean Wit Me
Juice Wrld breathes new and real life into emo rap to life on ‘Lean Wit Me’ – a song all about abusing drugs for escapism. He cries out about just how bad his addiction had got. Juice was able to tap into the mind of a modern-day addict that uses drugs to bond, pleading for you “Lean with me, pop with me / Get high with me if you rock with me”. The sombre and subdued guitar refrain throughout shows his punk rock influences, yet the reverb on the beat distort the whole picture.
11All Girls Are The Same
This dreamy breakthrough track had everyone turning up to his deep heartbreak. The fast pace and 808 sequence make a track about hopelessness and misery quite upbeat – and a sing-along perfect for some drunk hip-hop karaoke. Creating music for those who don’t like to express their feelings, Juice expressed them for them. This is the track that really kicked off his career.
10Used to
‘Used To’ is, yes, another song about Juice Wrld’s crumby relationships. Painting the picture of a relationship crumbling apart due to infidelity and deceit, he tells a story of many heartbreaks. This is before he tries to win his new lover back by exposing his insecurities due to his toxic relationships: “She already knows / It’s hard for me to let go”.
9Nuketown
Most certainly his best feature, Juice Wrld gives his raging fans another banger alongside his “evil twin” Ski Mask The Slump God. Ripped from Ski’s debut album ‘STOKELEY’, ‘Nuketown’ was one of the stand out tracks due to the pair’s menacing vocal delivery and mind-bending bars. A brand new vibe for fans, this track was the dream collaboration that was worth bursting every eardrum.
8End of the Road
Nearing the end of his debut album we find ‘End of The Road’ – a pixilated track spiralling out of control with its disjointed melody. But even though it may feel slightly chaotic, the song just hits you with its almighty power with an ethereal feel. It’s almost like the beat itself dances around his lyrics of pain and now suicidal thoughts, as we come to the end of the road: “This is the end of the road / This is the end of the rope”.
7Round
Plucked from Atlanta rapper Yung Bans’ debut self-titled mixtape, Juice’s bravado is in full flow on this feature as he preaches of his gangster credentials: “Banana clip on me ’cause n****s be really actin’ like they chimpanzees”.
6Armed And Dangerous
Originally a random music video posted on the Lyrical Lemonade platform, this throwaway became a new party track upon release. With a new style of production, the synths warp the fun and careless energy that we loved Juice Wrld for. It’s an anthem for the reckless.
5Ring Ring
Bringing rock and rap together on a larger scale, ‘Ring Ring’ speaks for those who just needs a break from life. Repeating telling everyone to “just leave [him] alone” we understand that he just wants some time to himself. The coarse computerised vocals of the chorus with the featured rocker Clever make this the perfect loner track to headbang to.
4Fine China
Finally making his dreams comes true, Juice Wrld teams up with Future for an EP full of auto-tuned goodness. Like ‘Wrld On Drugs’, this track explores the two’s love (and hate) of the drugs – as well as Juice’s favourite topic; love – although having some worryingly possessive lyrics (“So if she leaves, I’ma kill her, oh, she’ll die / Did I say that out loud? I’m so crazy about mine”).
3Yacht Club
Juice’s controversial (for like, a week) Drake line came from his verse on this Lil Yachty track. Taken from Yachty’s ‘Nuthin’ 2 Prove’, the two go back to back over shallow steel-pans and soft 808 drums. Juice uses tongue-in-cheek humour about his life, including his love of groupies – in which he claims “But I ain’t on no Drake shit, I won’t get her pregnant”.
2Maze
The bulging bassline on this darkened track is played askew to the rest of the production, and is the perfect beat to Juice Wrld’s punchy punch-ins. Rapping about his puzzling mental state, Juice makes a song for the ones with mental trauma and speaks on behalf of them, using a maze as a metaphor: “Mama, I’m losing my mental / The sorrows that I’ve been through”
1Lucid Dreams
‘Lucid dreams’ was Juice Wrld’s sleeper hit. After the success of ‘All Girls Are The Same’ on YouTube, Juice plucked this track from a previous project to re-release as his now smash favourite. Crying out to the world about how romantically damaged he was, the gothic lyrics set a bizarre tone for such a catchy track. The ghosts of his past (“I still see your shadows in my room”) still loomed over him, but he was able to make some great music out of it.