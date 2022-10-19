Every Stray Kids song ranked in order of greatness

Witnessing Stray Kids’ steady emergence as artists has been nothing short of rewarding. They were first properly introduced to the world in 2017 as a motley crew of teenage superstar hopefuls. Back then, Stray Kids were fresh-faced, maybe even slightly unsure of themselves, but there’s no denying that they were always meant to go places.

Stray Kids led the charge of K-pop’s fourth generation upon their debut in 2018, conquering new frontiers for the genre and pursuing a level of creative autonomy over their music none would have been able to fathom just a decade prior. They were never one to opt for the safe route, which is what made them so special. On the backs of experimental, sometimes controversial title tracks like ‘God’s Menu’, ‘Miroh’, ‘Thunderous’ and ‘Maniac’, the boyband have since been recognised as expectation-subverting experimentalists, unapologetic artists and charismatic performers.

Now, the world is Stray Kids’ oyster. Although they’ve long outgrown their naivete as rookies, one thing Stray Kids have so far upheld – aside from their eagerness to push their artistic boundaries with each new release – is the sentiment of their signature mantra: “Stray Kids everywhere around the world,” a line from their 2018 debut single ‘District 9’.

Once a lofty promise, it’s now a self-fulfilling prophecy: four years into their career, Stray Kids are selling out arenas across the globe, breaking chart records and selling millions of albums in pre-orders alone, while 3RACHA (Stray Kids’ production sub-unit of Bang Chan, Han and Changbin) are the most-credited fourth generation idols with lyric, composition and production credits on over 300 songs between them.

As the group enter a brand-new era with the recent release of record-breaking mini-album ‘Maxident’, NME celebrates the group’s illustrious career by taking on the mammoth task of ranking every Stray Kids song in order of greatness – a discography so diverse in style and sound that there is bound to be something for everyone.

This list does not include their unofficial releases – namely their SKZ-PLAYER and SKZ-RECORD series of songs as well as pre-debut material. A special shoutout goes out to ‘Maknae On Top’, ‘Drive’ and ‘HEYDAY’ in particular – they’ll always be of equal importance to us fans.