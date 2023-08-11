“I’ve got a feeling that was My Chemical Romance.”

CORRECT.

“ I don’t think I ever heard it, but I heard about it.”

What do you think about the various ‘Common People’ covers over the years that include William Shatner’s memorable 2004 rendition…

“That’s good fun. I remember we played with Belle & Sebastian around 2011. We were on after them, and they covered ‘Common People’ which was cheeky considering the band that’s about to follow you. But that’s all right, you know. We showed them how it’s supposed to be done! [Laughs]”

In your raucous new memoir, So It Started There: From Punk to Pulp, you recount how you weren’t enamoured with ‘Common People’ when you first heard it…

“I wasn’t. You hear a badly tape-recorded version when it’s first presented to you, and it didn’t seem to have anything going for it, and in Sheffield to call someone a common person is an insult. So it was strange, but work was done on the song and eventually we got there. The moment I realised it was a hit was when we were sitting in the studio and the cleaner was hoovering. The producer Chris Thomas exploded: ‘Someone shut that fucking hoover off! We’re making a hit record here!’. Not we’re trying to make a hit record – it’s we are making a guaranteed hit record.”

For a bonus half-point: Pulp reportedly once refused the BBC permission for which of their children’s TV characters to cover ‘Common People’?

“Ooh… I’m thinking that would be the Teletubbies?”

CORRECT. Which they apparently wanted to rename ‘Tubby People’.

“Phew – that was a guess! You don’t need more silly voices on the airwaves, and we were all about keeping it real you see! No Teletubbies.”

Talking about things Pulp turned down: in the early 1990s, you rejected Oasis as your support act…

“It was Jarvis’ [Cocker, Pulp frontman] decision. They were offered to us and it was just after they had that kerfuffle on the ferry [in 1994] and our thinking was Pulp had always railed against that laddish boorish culture of ‘Whooo, get yer tits out for the lads’ and football. We were not part of that scenario; we were something different. Although it would have been a good laugh having Oasis on tour.”

On the subject of boorish sexism, there’s a story in your memoir where Pulp are playing a festival in the noughties with the Red Hot Chilli Peppers, who creepily invite keyboardist Candida Doyle on their tour bus for “fun”…

“They were backstage in matching velvet dressing gowns, and all about 6ft 4 inches tall, compared to Candida who’s 4ft-nothing. They leered to her: ‘Do you wanna come party with us?’, and we reacted: ‘Give over, you sleazy Americans!’ It was a good example of how different we would behave compared to other rockers.”