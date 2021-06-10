“That’s from my song about not being dead yet, but I don’t know the lyric. I only ever sang it once!” (Laughs)

WRONG. The rest of the lyric is: ‘But over my dead body / ’Cause dude I’m still alive!’ – from the 2017 track ‘Dude, I’m Still Alive’. When an unassuming fan tweeted that you would be “rolling in [your] grave’ if you heard that your former duet partner Kid Rock was running for Senate, you responded with the funny song over Twitter.

“Dude, I’m still alive! Of all the things I’ve posted, that’s gotten the most hits. A source of pride for me! I was already in the studio, so from finding out that somebody had said: ‘Sheryl Crow’s rolling in her grave’, it was a knee-jerk response to write a song and post it. It only took me 10-15 minutes, but it exploded.”

Ever had any other memorable fake news moments over the years?

“Well, my whole career started as a back-up singer for Michael Jackson and a US tabloid reported that he was paying me $2m to have his baby. So that’s where my career began and it was all downhill from there! At one point, an English tabloid said I had a heroin addiction and I immediately had to call my parents and say please don’t believe what you read.”