Arlo Parks’ stunning ‘Collapsed In Sunbeams’ is one of the strongest debut albums of the year, and has generated a string of killer singles. The latest cut to get an outing is ‘Too Good’, with its vivid music video being released last week. The gorgeous tune is filled with bouncy hooks and funk-laced guitars that accompany Parks’ poetic lyrics, and it was a must-add to this week’s NME Radio playlist.

Also new to NME Radio, Billie Eilish is back with a dark cut from her upcoming second record ‘Happier Than Ever’, Big Red Machine bring Taylor Swift on board for their latest, and Shygirl delivers a sensual collaboration with slowthai.

Here are all this week’s additions to the NME 1 & 2 playlists: