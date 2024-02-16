Is ‘Helldivers 2’ free to play or on PS Plus?

Have you heard about Helldivers 2? If you haven’t you probably will stumble upon it soon as it has had a gigantic launch, becoming Sony‘s biggest launch on PC to date. But, if you haven’t joined the fight to protect Super Earth yet, you may be curious if Helldivers 2 is free to play or if a Helldivers 2 PS Plus release is planned.

To save you time trawling around the PlayStation Store, or trying to find an announcement from the developers, we have the answers to both questions below.

Is ‘Helldivers 2’ free to play?

Helldivers 2 is not free to play currently on PS5 or PC. The game costs £34.99/$39.99. This means that you can’t jump in for free and join the ranks of the Helldivers. It could go free to play in a few months, or given its success, several years after release, but nothing has been confirmed right now.

This is one of Sony’s first live-service PlayStation Studios titles so we don’t have a blueprint for what they will do with the game does slow down in terms of players.

Is ‘Helldivers 2’ on PS Plus?

On the other hand, if player numbers do slow down, the game could very well come to PS Plus. Right now Helldivers 2 is not on PS Plus, but since revamping the service to include PS Plus Extra and PS Plus Premium, almost all of the PlayStation Studios games have come to the service. Typically, this usually happens one or two years after the initial release. So, there is a chance we see the game hit PS Plus later in 2024 or early 2025.

The longest we have had to wait for a game to hit the service since the revamp is God of War: Ragnarok which has been out for just over one year and three months and is still not on PS Plus Extra or Premium. So, if you do want to hop in without paying full price, then eventually you will likely be able to.

