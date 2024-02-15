‘Helldivers 2’ developer explains why there will “never” be a PvP mode

A developer on recently released third-person shooter Helldivers 2 has spoken on the reasons the title will “never” receive a player vs player (PvP) mode.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter) the CEO of developer Arrowhead and creative director of Helldivers 2 Johan Pilestedt replied to a fan requesting that the game adds player vs player elements in the future.

“We’ll ‘never’ add a PvP mode. This is to reduce toxic elements from the community. We want an environment that’s supportive, fun and where we all are fighting on the same side,” the post read.

Pilestedt also recently spoke about how the developer tried to avoid making the game “pay-to-win” (p2w) in any capacity, arguing that you have to earn trust before monetizing a game.

“I’m partial but we really applied ourselves to not make is p2w even though items are functionally different. The only item that’s p2w is the revolver, which will win you any ‘cool gun’ competition.”

“You have to earn the right to monetize, I truly believe that,” the developer continued in the X post.

“I truly believe that. If people want to support this title they have an option, but we are never forcing anyone to do so.”

Helldivers 2 is already Sony’s biggest PC launch, achieving a peak of 81,840 players concurrently on February 8, which means that it beat the previously held record by God Of War, which had 73,529 concurrent players in January 2022.

NME reviewed Helldivers 2, calling it “one hell of a good time”.

“Helldivers 2 is an incredibly fun, wildly unpredictable game that will make you laugh, cry, and yell out in frustration. However, it doesn’t have much of a story or critique its political themes in any meaningful way. Online servers issues can be a pain to deal with too.”

